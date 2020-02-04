Asante Kotoko Wrap Up Training Ahead Of WAFA Clash Tomorrow

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has wrapped up training this evening ahead of their Match Week 8 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season against WAFA on Wednesday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors have been inconsistent since the season started but will look for a win tomorrow when they take on the Academy Boys at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

Set to play at a venue known for having an AstroTurf pitch, Kotoko planned ahead and traveled to the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday after completing training at their Adako Jachie training grounds in Kumasi.

This evening, the Reds have trained at the astroturf pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram and will travel to Sogakope tonight.

The meeting between WAFA and Asante Kotoko comes off tomorrow and will kick off at 15:00GMT.

Below are some pictures from Kotoko’s last training session posted by the club on their official Twitter handle.