PSG face Nantes without injured Neymar

French top flight pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to go 15 points clear of Marseille on Tuesday night without their Brazilian superstar Neymar. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the match at Nantes after club doctors discovered extensive bruising at the back of his ribs.

He suffered the injury during a collision with Montpellier's Arnaud Souquet.

However the 222 million euro striker is expected to be fit for the clash at Lyon on Sunday.

PSG were proffered the chance to increase their stranglehold on the division after Marseille drew 0-0 at Bordeaux on Sunday night to extend a pitiful record.

Marseille have failed to come away from the city with a victory in 44 visits.

Control

While Andre Villas-Boas and his men lament their club's form in Bordeaux, the authority of PSG boss Thomas Tuchel will be under the spotlight at the Stade Beaujoire on Tuesday night after a show of petulance from star striker Kylian Mbappé on Saturday during the 5-0 waltz past Montpellier.

The 21-year-old France international reacted furiously when substituted in the 68th minute moments after PSG's fifth goal at the Parc des Princes.

"I have no problems with Kylian," said Tuchel on the eve of the Nantes clash. "These things happen between a player who doesn't want to come off and a trainer who has his reasons for taking him off.

"There are other players who have worked hard and deserve a chance to show their abilities."