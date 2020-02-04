Kofi Kordi’s Stunning Free-Kick Against Dwarfs Wins Hearts Of Oak’s Goal Of The Month Award

Striker Kofi Kordzi’s stunning equalizer straight from a direct free-kick against Ebusua Dwarfs has been adjudged as Hearts of Oak’s goal of the month for January.

The equalizer from the bulky forward was nominated for the top award alongside two goals from poster boy Joseph Esso [his free-kick against Dwarfs and his header against Asante Kotoko].

At the end of voting, Kordzi’s free-kick converted from 25-yeards against the Crabs has emerged as the goal of the month of the Phobians.

“Congratulations to Kofi Kordzi for winning Hearts Of Oak’s best goal of January with his goal against Ebusua Dwarfs”, a post on the Twitter page of Hearts of Oak today confirmed.

