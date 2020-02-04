'Be Firm In Decision Making' – Kwesi Appiah Urges CK Akonnor

Ex-Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has implored CK Akonnor to be firm and bold in his decision making.

Following Kwesi Appiah’s contract expiration in December 2019, Akonnor has been named as the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team on a two-year deal.

Despite the difficult nature of the job, Appiah has urged Akonnor to respect the Black Stars in order to have control over the team.

“All I want to tell Akonnor is that he should be very firm in each decision that he takes," Appiah said.

"He needs to give the players 100 per cent respect so that they can also respect him.

"I can’t talk about what he should do because every coach has his own philosophy."

The former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer will be assisted by David Duncan.

Akonnor’s major assignment comes in March in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.