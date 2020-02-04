MTN FA Cup Round Of 64: Kotoko, Hearts Of Oak Handed Manageable Opponents

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have been handed manageable opponents in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 after the second round draw of the competition today.

At the end of the draw which took place at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) secretariat, the Porcupine Warriors have been drawn against Asokwa Deportivo with the Phobians also set to face Danbort FC.

The two most successful clubs in the country are now tipped to manage and sail through to the next phase of the competition as it gradually takes shape.

In the other exciting fixtures set to be played in this round of the MTN FA Cup, Legon Cities FC will take on Inter Allies, Ashanti Gold will play as a guest to Achiken FC, while Aduana Stars honour a date with Bechem United.

Each of the 64 clubs will receive GH¢2,000 in this round together with GH¢500 worth of MTN credit and traveling support for all the away teams.

All matches will be played between February 21-24, 2020.

Find the full list of fixtures in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 below.

BRONG AHAFO REGION

Aduana Stars vs Bechem United

BA United vs Tano Bofoakwa

Unity/ B. Arsenal vs Berekum Chelsea

DC United vs Might Royals

Kenyasi New Dreams vs Eleven Wonders

Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostle

NORTHERN REGION

Real Tamale United vs Young Zombie

Tamale City vs Kintampo FC

UPPER EAST REGION

Paga Crocodile vs Zuarunfu fc

UPPER WEST

Wa Suntaa vs Was Yassin

ASHANTI REGION

Thunderbolts FC vs King Faisal

Achiken FC vs Ashanti Gold

Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo

Pacific Heroes vs BYA

WESTERN REGION

Samrtex 1996 FC vs Nkwantaman United

Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko

Karela United vs Medeama SC

CENTRAL REGION

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid

Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks

Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC

Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United

EASTERN REGION

Krystal Palace vs Vision FC

Okwahu United vs Blue Skies Pelicans

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC

VOLTA REGION

Akatsi All Stars vs Likpe Heroes

Heart if Lions vs WAFA

GREATER ACCRA REGION

Tudu Might Jet vs Accra Great Olympic

Attram De Visser vs Tema Youth

Legon Cities FC vs Inter Allies

Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United

Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak

Accra City stars vs Liberty Professionals