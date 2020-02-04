MTN FA Cup Round Of 64: Kotoko, Hearts Of Oak Handed Manageable Opponents
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have been handed manageable opponents in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 after the second round draw of the competition today.
At the end of the draw which took place at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) secretariat, the Porcupine Warriors have been drawn against Asokwa Deportivo with the Phobians also set to face Danbort FC.
The two most successful clubs in the country are now tipped to manage and sail through to the next phase of the competition as it gradually takes shape.
In the other exciting fixtures set to be played in this round of the MTN FA Cup, Legon Cities FC will take on Inter Allies, Ashanti Gold will play as a guest to Achiken FC, while Aduana Stars honour a date with Bechem United.
Each of the 64 clubs will receive GH¢2,000 in this round together with GH¢500 worth of MTN credit and traveling support for all the away teams.
All matches will be played between February 21-24, 2020.
Find the full list of fixtures in the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 below.
BRONG AHAFO REGION
Aduana Stars vs Bechem United
BA United vs Tano Bofoakwa
Unity/ B. Arsenal vs Berekum Chelsea
DC United vs Might Royals
Kenyasi New Dreams vs Eleven Wonders
Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostle
NORTHERN REGION
Real Tamale United vs Young Zombie
Tamale City vs Kintampo FC
UPPER EAST REGION
Paga Crocodile vs Zuarunfu fc
UPPER WEST
Wa Suntaa vs Was Yassin
ASHANTI REGION
Thunderbolts FC vs King Faisal
Achiken FC vs Ashanti Gold
Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo
Pacific Heroes vs BYA
WESTERN REGION
Samrtex 1996 FC vs Nkwantaman United
Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko
Karela United vs Medeama SC
CENTRAL REGION
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid
Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks
Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC
Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United
EASTERN REGION
Krystal Palace vs Vision FC
Okwahu United vs Blue Skies Pelicans
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
VOLTA REGION
Akatsi All Stars vs Likpe Heroes
Heart if Lions vs WAFA
GREATER ACCRA REGION
Tudu Might Jet vs Accra Great Olympic
Attram De Visser vs Tema Youth
Legon Cities FC vs Inter Allies
Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United
Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak
Accra City stars vs Liberty Professionals