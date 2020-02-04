ModernGhanalogo

04.02.2020 Football News

MTN FA Cup R64: Each Club To Pocket GH¢2,000 As Participating Fee

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur has confirmed that clubs participating for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup will be given GH¢2,000 as participating fee and would also receive GH¢500 worth of airtime.

The Round of 64 of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been held today, February 4 at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.

Speaking at the draw, he said, “Each of the 64 clubs is entitled to GH¢2,000 as participating fee and would also receive GH¢500 worth of airtime plus travelling clubs would get fuel support.

“At this stage, we are still using the regional groupings to ballot. And the reason why we are adopting the regional groupings is motivated by the fact that we want to create more local derbies.

“We’ve scheduled the matches to be played between February 21 and 24,” he added.

The draw threw up three all-Premier League ties – Aduana Stars vs Bechem United; Karela United vs Medeama SC and Legon Cities vs Inter Allies.

In the Ashanti Region is a Kumasi derby between Asante Kotoko and Division One side Asokwa Deportivo who are normal tough customers for the record winners.

Hearts of Oak would be making a short trip within Accra to face Division One side Danbort FC at Nungua Town Park.

The winner of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup would receive GH¢80,000 as prize money with the runner-up set to take home GH¢30,000 cash.

Below are the pairings for the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup Round of 64:

Brong Ahafo Region
Aduana Stars vs Bechem United
B.A United vs Bofoakwa United
Unity FC vs Berekum Chelsea
DC United vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Techiman Eleven Wonders
Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostles
Northern Region
Real Tamale United vs Young Zombia/Great Amphibians

Tamale City FC vs Kintampo FC
Upper East Region
Paga Crocodiles vs Zuarungu FC
Upper West Region
Wa Suntaa vs Wa Yasin
Ashanti Region
Thunderbolt FC vs King Faisal
Achiken FC vs AshantiGold
Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo
Pacific Heroes vs BYF Academy
Western Region
FC Samartex 1996 vs Nkwantaman United
Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko
Karela United vs Medeama SC
Central Region
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid
Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks
Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC
Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United
Eastern Region
Akosombo Krystal Palace vs Vision FC
Okwahu United vs Blue Skies FC
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
Volta Region
Akatsi All-Stars vs Likpe Heroes
Kpando Heart of Lions vs WAFA SC
Greater Accra Region
Mighty Jets vs Accra Great Olympics
Attram de Visser Soccer Academy vs Tema Youth
Legon Cities vs Inter Allies
Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United
Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak
Accra City FC vs Liberty Professionals
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
