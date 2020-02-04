MTN FA Cup R64: Each Club To Pocket GH¢2,000 As Participating Fee

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur has confirmed that clubs participating for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup will be given GH¢2,000 as participating fee and would also receive GH¢500 worth of airtime.

The Round of 64 of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been held today, February 4 at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.

Speaking at the draw, he said, “Each of the 64 clubs is entitled to GH¢2,000 as participating fee and would also receive GH¢500 worth of airtime plus travelling clubs would get fuel support.

“At this stage, we are still using the regional groupings to ballot. And the reason why we are adopting the regional groupings is motivated by the fact that we want to create more local derbies.

“We’ve scheduled the matches to be played between February 21 and 24,” he added.

The draw threw up three all-Premier League ties – Aduana Stars vs Bechem United; Karela United vs Medeama SC and Legon Cities vs Inter Allies.

In the Ashanti Region is a Kumasi derby between Asante Kotoko and Division One side Asokwa Deportivo who are normal tough customers for the record winners.

Hearts of Oak would be making a short trip within Accra to face Division One side Danbort FC at Nungua Town Park.

The winner of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup would receive GH¢80,000 as prize money with the runner-up set to take home GH¢30,000 cash.

Below are the pairings for the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup Round of 64:

Brong Ahafo Region

Aduana Stars vs Bechem United

B.A United vs Bofoakwa United

Unity FC vs Berekum Chelsea

DC United vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Techiman Eleven Wonders

Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostles

Northern Region

Real Tamale United vs Young Zombia/Great Amphibians

Tamale City FC vs Kintampo FC

Upper East Region

Paga Crocodiles vs Zuarungu FC

Upper West Region

Wa Suntaa vs Wa Yasin

Ashanti Region

Thunderbolt FC vs King Faisal

Achiken FC vs AshantiGold

Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo

Pacific Heroes vs BYF Academy

Western Region

FC Samartex 1996 vs Nkwantaman United

Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko

Karela United vs Medeama SC

Central Region

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid

Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks

Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC

Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United

Eastern Region

Akosombo Krystal Palace vs Vision FC

Okwahu United vs Blue Skies FC

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC

Volta Region

Akatsi All-Stars vs Likpe Heroes

Kpando Heart of Lions vs WAFA SC

Greater Accra Region

Mighty Jets vs Accra Great Olympics

Attram de Visser Soccer Academy vs Tema Youth

Legon Cities vs Inter Allies

Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United

Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak

Accra City FC vs Liberty Professionals