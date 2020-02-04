MTN FA Cup R64: Each Club To Pocket GH¢2,000 As Participating Fee
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur has confirmed that clubs participating for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup will be given GH¢2,000 as participating fee and would also receive GH¢500 worth of airtime.
The Round of 64 of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup has been held today, February 4 at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.
Speaking at the draw, he said, “Each of the 64 clubs is entitled to GH¢2,000 as participating fee and would also receive GH¢500 worth of airtime plus travelling clubs would get fuel support.
“At this stage, we are still using the regional groupings to ballot. And the reason why we are adopting the regional groupings is motivated by the fact that we want to create more local derbies.
“We’ve scheduled the matches to be played between February 21 and 24,” he added.
The draw threw up three all-Premier League ties – Aduana Stars vs Bechem United; Karela United vs Medeama SC and Legon Cities vs Inter Allies.
In the Ashanti Region is a Kumasi derby between Asante Kotoko and Division One side Asokwa Deportivo who are normal tough customers for the record winners.
Hearts of Oak would be making a short trip within Accra to face Division One side Danbort FC at Nungua Town Park.
The winner of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup would receive GH¢80,000 as prize money with the runner-up set to take home GH¢30,000 cash.
Below are the pairings for the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup Round of 64:
Brong Ahafo Region Aduana Stars vs Bechem United B.A United vs Bofoakwa United Unity FC vs Berekum Chelsea DC United vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Techiman Eleven Wonders Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostles Northern Region Real Tamale United vs Young Zombia/Great Amphibians
Tamale City FC vs Kintampo FC Upper East Region Paga Crocodiles vs Zuarungu FC Upper West Region Wa Suntaa vs Wa Yasin Ashanti Region Thunderbolt FC vs King Faisal Achiken FC vs AshantiGold Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo Pacific Heroes vs BYF Academy Western Region FC Samartex 1996 vs Nkwantaman United Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko Karela United vs Medeama SC Central Region Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid Swedru All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC Venomous Vipers vs Suamponmang United Eastern Region Akosombo Krystal Palace vs Vision FC Okwahu United vs Blue Skies FC Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC Volta Region Akatsi All-Stars vs Likpe Heroes Kpando Heart of Lions vs WAFA SC Greater Accra Region Mighty Jets vs Accra Great Olympics Attram de Visser Soccer Academy vs Tema Youth Legon Cities vs Inter Allies Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T. United Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak Accra City FC vs Liberty Professionals
