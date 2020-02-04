GHPL: 'Behave Yourselves' - WAFA Caution Kotoko Fans

Listen to article

Supporters Union of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) has cautioned Asante Kotoko supporters to behave themselves when they visit Sogakope in midweek to honour the match week 8 fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently serving a 3-match ban to play their home matches behind closed doors following a shooting incident that happened at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium earlier in the season when they played Berekum Chelsea.

Ahead of the upcoming encounter with the Academy Boys, supporters of the club have through a statement charged fans of Kotoko to be of their best behaviour when they visit the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

"Despite the FA's attempt to stop hooliganism in the league, it is an undoubted fact that fans of Asante Kotoko do not support the FA's effort", the statement said.

It continued, "Taking into account their recent actions in the ongoing premier league, we deemed it necessary to caution them ahead of their visit to the land of peace (Red Bull Arena, Sogakope) on February 5, 2020.

"Don't come here with that assertiveness, considering the fact that Accra Hearts of Oak took a point here their recent visit".

It further called on all fans to troop to the stadium to watch WAFA take on Kotoko on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

"We urge all football-loving fans most especially, fans of Asante Kotoko to come in peace and enjoy the game of soccer and victory of the lads".