Amanda Clinton Rates Kurt Okraku’s First 100 Days In Office

Defeated Ghana FA presidential aspirant, Amanda Akuokor Clinton has given her assessment of the first 100 days of GFA President Kurt Okraku.

According to the lawyer, Mr Okraku has done a phenomenal job as of now since his election on October 5, 2019.

According to her, although she has been away from Ghana, she has kept up with Mr Okraku's progress through news reports.

“He is doing a phenomenal job so far. I keep up with his achievements and I like the fact that milestones for moving football forward in Ghana are incrementally being achieved at a steady pace," Mrs Clinton said in a press statement.

"I think his tenure shows he accepts the gravitas and prestige of the position he has accepted and doesn't want to let Ghana down. His Bring Back The Love Campaign is also creative and original and I wish him and his team every success over the next four to eight years".

Ms Clinton was among five other candidates who contested Mr Okraku in last October's poll.

Okraku, 48, won with 93 votes in the third round after his closest challenger, the former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie conceded defeat.

Okraku had won every round against four other candidates before eventually winning the crucial vote to become the 24th president of the Ghana FA.