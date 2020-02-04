Coach Prince Koffie Reveals Why He Resigned As Great Olympics Head Coach

Coach Prince George Koffie has in a letter today explained why he resigned from his position as the head coach for Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

According to the trainer who replaced coach Isaac Nii Armah days to the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, circumstance beyond his control has forced him to leave his post just 7 matches into the season.

In a letter to the club, Coach Prince George Koffie said: “With a heavy heart, I announce my resignation as the head coach of Great Olympics with effect from today 4th February 2020.

“It has been a pleasure working with you and the entire Accra Great Olympics team but unfortunately, cannot continue as a result of some circumstances beyond my control”.

It further adds, “I thank you for giving me the opportunity and also wish you well in your subsequent matches regarding the premier league”.

During his stint as the head coach for Great Olympics, coach Prince George Koffie guided the team to two wins, one draw, and four defeats.