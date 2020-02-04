'I Will Never Rescind My Comments' - Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito To Ghana FA

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has strongly kicked against decision by the Ghana FA to charge him for comments he made after his side’s 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has charged him for misconduct and also using abusive language against the officials who handled the game.

He has therefore been handed a one-match ban with a fine of GH¢ 5000 if he is found guilty of the above-mentioned misconducts.

But the experienced tactician insists there is nothing absolutely wrong with the comments he made about the match officials following a ‘deliberate’ decision not to award the Dawu-based club what he describes as a clear penalty.

Zito maintains he is not ready to change what he said even if it will cause his coaching career.

“I said it, if they take me anywhere I will tell them I said it because when you look at my record I’ve never fought with a referee before but something has been happening to us that is why I said that” livid Karim Zito told Kumasi based OTEC FM in an interview after being banned by the GFA.

“Coaches, we do talk about what worries us so if what I said at the post-match is what they’ve used to charge me then I don’t think they are fair because I don’t see any abusive language in my words” He added

“I won’t change what I said even if they FA takes me to Tribunal, even if it will cause my coaching career because I don’t see anything wrong with defending my team,” he concluded

He has until 5th February to appeal the decision.