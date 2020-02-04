Dreams FC Head Coach Karim Zito Charged For Misconduct With fine of GHc5000 Fine

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has been banned by the Ghana FA for misconduct after his side’s 1-0 loss Accra to Hearts of Oak on Sunday in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

His ban comes after being accused of making unsporting remarks against the match officials for their performance after his side suffered their first-ever home defeat of the season in Dawu.

Zito was not pleased about the performance of the match officials after his side was denied a controversial penalty call after Eric Gawu was fouled in the Hearts of Oak 18-yard box few minutes to the end of the game.

Zito was quoted as saying the officials should allow Dreams FC to play their game after the painful loss.

“Eric Gawu went ahead with the ball and the defender pushed him down. I saw a penalty. We are being punched by certain things,” Zito said.

“They should leave us to play our game. This has been happening in most of our away games.

“Because the FA President (Kurt) was a director of the club, the referees fear they will be accused if they give us the right decisions,” he puffed.

He has since been charged for making disparaging comments against the matchday officials.

Additionally, he has been charged for using abusive language against the match officials that have impugned their integrity and competence.

The Ghana U20 head coach is also being accused of using ‘abusive’ words on the match officials even though that is yet to be proven by the FA.

The ace tactician will thus be suspended for a game and pay a fine of Gh₵5000 if he is found guilty of the charges.

He has until 5th February to appeal the decision.