Maxwell Konadu Includes Maxwell Baakoh In 20-Man Squad For WAFA Clash

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has included fit-again attacker Maxwell Baakoh in his 20-man squad selected for the clash against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League in midweek.

The Porcupine Warriors after drawing one-all against Liberty Professionals over the weekend has set sight on recording a win when they take on the Academy Boys at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Ahead of the meeting, coach for the Porcupine Warriors, Maxwell Konadu has selected an attacking side for the trip. The squad has 2 goalkeepers, 7 defenders, 6 midfielders, and 5 forwards.

Defender Abdul Ganiu who has been declared fit by the medical team made the cut alongside nimble-footed attacker Maxwell Baakoh. The two players have not tasted competitive football for the past 7 months but are in contention to enjoy minutes when Kotoko takes on WAFA ON Match Week 8.

Below is Kotoko’s 20-man squad:

Goalkeepers

Felix Annan

Kwame Baah

Defenders

Abdul Ganiyu Ismael

Patrick Yeboah

Christopher Nettey

Habib Mohammed

Imoro Ibrahim

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Augustine Sefah

Midfielders

Kingsley Osei Effah

Justice Blay

Adom Frimpong

Martin Antwi

Collins Ameyaw

Sam Adams

Attackers

Richard Arthur

William Opoku Mensah

Matthew Kelvin Andoh

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Maxwell Baakoh