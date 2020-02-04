Maxwell Konadu Includes Maxwell Baakoh In 20-Man Squad For WAFA Clash
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
7 HOURS AGO
Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has included fit-again attacker Maxwell Baakoh in his 20-man squad selected for the clash against WAFA in the Ghana Premier League in midweek.
The Porcupine Warriors after drawing one-all against Liberty Professionals over the weekend has set sight on recording a win when they take on the Academy Boys at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Ahead of the meeting, coach for the Porcupine Warriors, Maxwell Konadu has selected an attacking side for the trip. The squad has 2 goalkeepers, 7 defenders, 6 midfielders, and 5 forwards.
Defender Abdul Ganiu who has been declared fit by the medical team made the cut alongside nimble-footed attacker Maxwell Baakoh. The two players have not tasted competitive football for the past 7 months but are in contention to enjoy minutes when Kotoko takes on WAFA ON Match Week 8.
Below is Kotoko’s 20-man squad:
Goalkeepers
Felix Annan
Kwame Baah
Defenders
Abdul Ganiyu Ismael
Patrick Yeboah
Christopher Nettey
Habib Mohammed
Imoro Ibrahim
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Augustine Sefah
Midfielders
Kingsley Osei Effah
Justice Blay
Adom Frimpong
Martin Antwi
Collins Ameyaw
Sam Adams
Attackers
Richard Arthur
William Opoku Mensah
Matthew Kelvin Andoh
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Maxwell Baakoh