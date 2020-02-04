Inter Milan Leaves Out Kwadwo Asamoah From Europa League Knockout Stage Squad

Italian Serie A side Inter Milan has excluded Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah from its squad submitted to UEFA for the Europa League knockout stage.

The midfielder who excels when deployed in a left-wing-back role started the 2019/2020 season as one of the trusted players under manager Antonio Conte who took charge of the Nerazzurri in the summer.

He, however, sustained an injury in November and was forced to the sidelines to treat the setback which was starting to become a headache for his manager and the club at a point where they were in need of wins in the Champions League to secure progression to the knockout phase.

The injury forced Kwadwo Asamoah to miss a total of 14 matches for Inter Milan before he recently recovered.

Submitting the team’s squad for their upcoming campaign in the Europe League knockout stage, manager Antonio Conte has decided not to gamble and has hence axed the Ghanaian from his squad.

Below is Inter Milan’s squad for the Europa League knockout stage.

List A:

1 Samir Handanovic

2 Diego Godin

5 Roberto Gagliardini

6 Stefan de Vrij

7 Alexis Sanchez

8 Matias Vecino

9 Romelu Lukaku

10 Lautaro Martinez

11 Victor Moses

12 Stefano Sensi

13 Andrea Ranocchia

15 Ashley Young

20 Borja Valero

23 Nicolò Barella​​​​​​

24 Christian Eriksen

27 Daniele Padelli

33 Danilo D'Ambrosio

34 Cristiano Biraghi

37 Milan Skriniar

77 Marcelo Brozovic

87 Antonio Candreva

95 Alessandro Bastoni

List B:

30 Sebastiano Esposito

31 Lorenzo Pirola

35 Filip Stankovic

36 Thomas Schirò

38 Giacomo Pozzer

41 Jacopo Gianelli