Inter Milan Leaves Out Kwadwo Asamoah From Europa League Knockout Stage Squad
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
7 HOURS AGO
Italian Serie A side Inter Milan has excluded Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah from its squad submitted to UEFA for the Europa League knockout stage.
The midfielder who excels when deployed in a left-wing-back role started the 2019/2020 season as one of the trusted players under manager Antonio Conte who took charge of the Nerazzurri in the summer.
He, however, sustained an injury in November and was forced to the sidelines to treat the setback which was starting to become a headache for his manager and the club at a point where they were in need of wins in the Champions League to secure progression to the knockout phase.
The injury forced Kwadwo Asamoah to miss a total of 14 matches for Inter Milan before he recently recovered.
Submitting the team’s squad for their upcoming campaign in the Europe League knockout stage, manager Antonio Conte has decided not to gamble and has hence axed the Ghanaian from his squad.
Below is Inter Milan’s squad for the Europa League knockout stage.
List A: 1 Samir Handanovic 2 Diego Godin 5 Roberto Gagliardini 6 Stefan de Vrij 7 Alexis Sanchez 8 Matias Vecino 9 Romelu Lukaku 10 Lautaro Martinez 11 Victor Moses 12 Stefano Sensi 13 Andrea Ranocchia 15 Ashley Young 20 Borja Valero 23 Nicolò Barella 24 Christian Eriksen 27 Daniele Padelli 33 Danilo D'Ambrosio 34 Cristiano Biraghi 37 Milan Skriniar 77 Marcelo Brozovic 87 Antonio Candreva 95 Alessandro Bastoni List B: 30 Sebastiano Esposito 31 Lorenzo Pirola 35 Filip Stankovic 36 Thomas Schirò 38 Giacomo Pozzer 41 Jacopo Gianelli
