ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.02.2020 League Report

VIDEO: Watch How Hearts Of Oak Defeated Dreams FC On Sunday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
VIDEO: Watch How Hearts Of Oak Defeated Dreams FC On Sunday
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 1-0 at the Dawu Park on Sunday in a Match Week 7 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians went into the encounter on the back of a 2-1 loss to bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium the previous week.

In need of a win to quickly get back to winning ways, the Rainbow lads played to instructions of interim head coach Edward Nii Odoom and emerged as deserved one-nil winners.

It was all thanks to striker Kofi Kordzi’s second-half strike that complemented a well-worked move by midfield trio Benjamin Afutu, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and fan-favorite Emmanuel Nettey.

Watch highlights of the match between Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak below.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Airbus Scandal: NPP Insists Mahama Is ‘GO1’
2 hours ago

You Distributed Pans To Kayayes; Stop Being Hypocrite — Info...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line