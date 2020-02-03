Coach Samuel Boadu Insists Poor Officiating Cause Medeama’s Defeat To Aduana Stars

Head coach for Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Samuel Boadu has attributed his team’s defeat on Sunday against Aduana Stars to a bad call from the referee on the day, Charles Bulu.

In a clash of giants in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, the Yellow and Mauves lost by a goal to nil at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to the Dormaa-based side.

On the day, Aduana Stars scored from a free-kick which was converted by the league’s top goal scorer Yahaya Mohammed. In the build-up play that led to the award of the free-kick, many thought there was no call for the referee to whistle.

In a post-match interview, Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu explained that he felt the handball shouldn’t have been given as a free-kick.

Explaining why his team lost, the young trainer said: “I will say there is nothing wrong with my team. They played well with our tactical approach but there is the moment where I normally don’t talk about officiating but this is uncalled for. The incident that happened, being a coach I don’t understand and I don’t know why he took that decision”.

Coach Boadu further commended Aduana Stars for their performance that led to their win and stressed that his team will go back to training and prepare for the next assignment.

“We played well and Aduana also did well. The chance that they got they took it so we lost the game and what I will say is that we are going back home and correct the mistakes that we did”, he said.