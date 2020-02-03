Kwadwo Asamoah Praises Inter Milan Teammates After Hard Fought Win Over Udinese

Ghana ace, Kwadwo Asamoah has applauded his Inter Milan teammates following their 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku's second-half brace was enough for the Nerazzurri.

The 31-year-old who is contracted to the Milanese club until 2021, was on the bench for last night’s game, due to his uncertain physical condition.

Asamoah is still not fully fit from the knee problems that have caused him to miss a large part of the season so far.

After the game, he posted a photo of the squad celebrating alongside the caption: “Nice game and three very important points away from home. Come on guys!”