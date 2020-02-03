GHPL: Edward Nii Odoom Praises Hearts of Oak Players After Dreams FC Win

Interim manager of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has hailed his player for sticking to their game plan in their matchday seven fixtures against Dreams FC.

The Phobians recovered from their Super 2 loss to Asante Kotoko and beat Karim Zito's side 1-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday.

Kofi Kordzi got the goal in the second half after he received the ball just inside the penalty area and shot on the turn to win the match for the visitor.

In his post-match presser, Odoom said, “It was a good game for us and after losing to Kotoko, our aim is to bounce back to winning ways.

“The players did very well. Our tactics worked as planned.

“We planned to play them on the counter when they lose the ball and I think my players did a great job,” he added.

The win on Sunday has sent Hearts of Oak to the 9th position with 10 points.

Hearts of Oak will host Ashgold in the matchday eight fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium.