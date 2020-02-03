The Desire To Top The League Table Inspired Us To Beat Medeama – Aduana Coach

Listen to article

Head coach for Aduana Stars, W.O Tandoh has revealed how his team managed to beat Ghana Premier League title contenders Medeama Sporting Club (SC) on Sunday afternoon.

The two big teams on the local scene locked horns in a Match Week 7 clash of the ongoing 2019/2020 season to fight for 3 points to improve their standings on the league log.

Following a hard-fought encounter, a free-kick converted by Yahaya Mohammed handed Aduana Stars an important 1-0 win against Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

In a post-match interview, head coach for Aduana Stars W.O Tandoh explained that his team went into the game with no real plan or tactics. According to him, the win was motivated by their desire to go top of the Ghana Premier League standings.

“Going into Medeama we did not really plan any tactics. The two things that we took into this game were that if we win this game, we are on course to winning the league title”, the coach explained.

He added, “Apart from that we are course to taking the coach of the month and then the player of the month. And that was all we went into the match with”.

In line with the win, Aduana Stars has climbed to the top of the table after Match Week 7 on 16 points.