GHPL: Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito Hails Hearts of Oak's Brilliant Display

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito has heaped praises on Hearts of Oak for their 1-0 victory against his side on matchday 7 over the weekend in the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The capital-based club bounced back to winning ways after losing at home to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Kofi Kordzi’s struck in the 55th minute was enough for the capital club.

During his post-match presser, Coach Zito commended the performance of the visitors but blamed luck for his side not getting a point from the game.

“Hearts were better in the first half. They really dominated us but we came back strongly in the second half. It is unfortunate that we didn’t get anything from the game.”

He added: “The referee was a little bit harsh on us but he is the man of the field so I will not complain much. We’ll regroup and tackle our next game heads on.”

The victory places Hearts 9th on the league standings while Dreams are 8th.