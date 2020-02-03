Liberty Coach David Ocloo Disappointed With His Team’s Draw Against Kotoko
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN
2 HOURS AGO
Head coach for Liberty Professionals David Ocloo
Head coach for Liberty Professionals, David Ocloo has expressed his disappointment with his team’s one-all draw against Asante Kotoko over the weekend while indicating that he was in for the win.
The Dansoman-based side was in Kumasi on Sunday where they played as a guest to the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a Match Week 7 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.
Following a good game between the two sides, they had to share the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes. A 56th-minute strike from Tamimu Montari gave Liberty Professionals the lead before William Opoku climbed off the bench to restore parity for Kotoko.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, head coach for the visitors, David Ocloo stressed that it is unfortunate his team had to settle for a draw because their aim was to beat the Porcupine Warriors at their own backyard.
“It is not the result I was expecting because I came here to beat Kotoko and its unfortunate we have to draw. I am a bit disappointed but I think in all this is what God gave us so we have to take it and I thank God for this”, the gaffer said.
He additionally shared that he watched Kotoko’s clash against Hearts of Oak on Match Week 6 and that helped him to capitalize on the weakness of the 4-3-3 formation played by Maxwell Konadu.
“I was on the pitch that day [when Kotoko beat Hearts] and I scouted them very well. They are playing 4-3-3 and I know the weakness of 4-3-3 so I capitalized on that and I thank God for the draw even though it was not what I wanted. But am grateful”, coach David Ocloo shared.
Liberty Coach David Ocloo Disappointed With His Team’s Draw Against Kotoko
Head coach for Liberty Professionals, David Ocloo has expressed his disappointment with his team’s one-all draw against Asante Kotoko over the weekend while indicating that he was in for the win.
The Dansoman-based side was in Kumasi on Sunday where they played as a guest to the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a Match Week 7 fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.
Following a good game between the two sides, they had to share the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes. A 56th-minute strike from Tamimu Montari gave Liberty Professionals the lead before William Opoku climbed off the bench to restore parity for Kotoko.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, head coach for the visitors, David Ocloo stressed that it is unfortunate his team had to settle for a draw because their aim was to beat the Porcupine Warriors at their own backyard.
“It is not the result I was expecting because I came here to beat Kotoko and its unfortunate we have to draw. I am a bit disappointed but I think in all this is what God gave us so we have to take it and I thank God for this”, the gaffer said.
He additionally shared that he watched Kotoko’s clash against Hearts of Oak on Match Week 6 and that helped him to capitalize on the weakness of the 4-3-3 formation played by Maxwell Konadu.
“I was on the pitch that day [when Kotoko beat Hearts] and I scouted them very well. They are playing 4-3-3 and I know the weakness of 4-3-3 so I capitalized on that and I thank God for the draw even though it was not what I wanted. But am grateful”, coach David Ocloo shared.