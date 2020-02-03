Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu Admits Liberty Played Better In Their Stalemate On Sunday

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has admitted that Liberty Professionals played better than his side when they drew 1-1 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Scientific Soccer Lads in a Match Week 7 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season to seek 3 points to better their respective standings on the division.

In a match played behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Stadium, Liberty Professionals put up an impressive display as the tactics of head coach David Ocloo neutralized that of his opposite number.

At the end of the day, a late strike from William Opoku Mensah rescued Asante Kotoko from defeat as it canceled out a strike from Tamimu Montari on the 56th minute.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu noted that the away time was the better side on the day and deserved to get a point at the end of the encounter.

“In general I must say it was a good match. But I think in my opinion Liberty played much better and we will work hard again to make sure that we bounce back immediately”, the Kotoko gaffer said.

The experienced tactician further indicated that his team will continue working in training to ensure they record wins in subsequent matches.