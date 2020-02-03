Let's Support Local Coaches, Says Former Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah

Listen to article

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah has reiterated it is his dream to see Ghana lift the Africa Cup of Nations again with a local coach at the helm of affairs.

The coach who has twice unsuccessfully led the Black Stars to the continent's most prestigious competition (2013, 2019) said it is something Ghanaians must consider and pursue rigorously.

Speaking at the launch of his book 'Leaders Don’t Have to Hell’, the 59-year-old said he worked under four foreign coaches but can’t wait to see the day when Ghanaians will support our own to take the continent and the world by storm.

"I worked under four foreign coaches, Burkhard Ziese, Claude Le Roy, Milovan Rajevac and Goran Stevanovic but one thing that we should all pursue is making sure we have our own because I’ll really be happy if we win the Africa Cup or the World Cup and we have our own standing there as a coach."

He said the only way to get the best out of our coaches was to support and help them upgrade their knowledge and also refrain from imposing some decisions on them.

"It’s important we encourage our own and help them to further their courses, especially the junior coaches, we should empower them and encourage them, we should not force them to do things that are not good, I don’t want to go into details about that.

"But each and everyone knows that once we support them and give them the needed tools to work automatically they can perform very well and bring good wins for our national teams," he said.