Wasiru Mohammed Joins Top 10 In WBO Ratings

Ghana’s young sensational super bantamweight boxer, Wasiru Mohammed who successfully defended his WBO Global title belt against experienced John Amuzu of Benin via a R4 KO on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena has been promoted into the top 10 of the WBO World rankings.

Mexican Emanuel Navarrete who took the title from another Ghanaian Isaac Dogboe still holds the belt after making four successful defences.

The top nine in the list are Angelo Leo, Arnold Khegai, Thomas Ward, Joe Santisima, Tramaine Williams, Albert Pagara, TJ Doheny, Stephen Fulton and Ryo Akaho.

Wasiru Mohammed is rated 10 and followed by Carlos Castro, Yenifel Vicente, Azat Hovhannisyan, Alie Laurel and Frency Saya among the best in the division.

Meanwhile, Coach Dennis Tagoe an assistant trainer in the camp of Wasiru Mohammed has called on champion, Navarrette for a showdown to determine who is the current best boxer in the division.