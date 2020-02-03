Matthew Anim Cudjoe Arrives In Germany To Begin Trails With Bayern Munich

Listen to article

Asante Kotoko winger, Matthew Anim Cudjoe has arrived in Germany for a one week trails with Bayern Munich.

The 16-year-old will meet U17 coach Miroslav Klose tomorrow Monday and also meet U19 coach Martin Demichelis on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich are hoping to sign the youngster on a long-term deal.

Anim was scouted during the premier edition of the Baby Jet Invitational tournament in 2018 where he emerged the best player and top scorer of the tournament.

Following his sublime skills, passing and dribbles, he has earned himself the moniker 'Messi' from football fans in Ghana.

He plays a play-making role and occasionally a free-attacking role. He is comfortable attacking on either wing or through the centre of the pitch. His quick feet allow him to keep control of the ball when dribbling at top speed.

He joined Asante Kotoko on a season-long loan deal from second-tier club Young Apostles FC.

He has netted one goal in his three league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors since his arrival.

Cudjoe was part of the Black Satellites squad that represented Ghana U20 at the 2019 Africa Games held in Morocco.

He also attracted interest from Barcelona and PSG.