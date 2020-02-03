GHPL Matchday Seven Wrap Up: Kotoko Held At Home As Hearts Pip Dreams FC

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 1-0 to return to winning ways on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Following a 2-1 home loss to Asante Kotoko last week, Kofi Kordzi's second-half effort secured all three points at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The result has lifted Hearts to 10th on the league table, two places below their matchday opponents.

Kotoko, meanwhile, were held at home against Liberty Professionals as they were held to a 1-1 draw. Tamimu Muntari broke the deadlock for the ninth-placed visitors but William Opoku Mensah netted five minutes to full-time to spare the blushes of fifth-positioned Kotoko.

Berekum Chelsea who have been on a scintillating for have been displaced from the top of the league table following a surprise 2-1 away defeat to Bechem United.

First-half goals from Charles Mensah and Prince Adu Kwabena ensured a first season loss for the Blues who benefited from a Kofi Agbesimah own goal.

Chelsea's fall to the second position happened kindly to Aduana Stars who pipped third-placed Medeama 1-0 to take over the top spot. Yahaya Mohammed struck to take his goals tally to seven.

At Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium, an Ibrahim Samed 75th-minute strike handed fourth-spotted Ashanti Gold a 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Ebusua Dwarfs.

Great Olympics suffered their first defeat in four games by a 1-0 home reversal to Wafa, who had an Eric Asamany effort to thank. Oly lie 14th on the table while Wafa occupy the seventh spot.

MATCHDAY 7 RESULTS

Karela United 3-0 Legon Cities FC

[Diawisie Taylor 2x, Samuel Ofori]

Inter Allies 4-2 King Faisal

[Victorien Adebayor, Samuel Armah 2x, Michael Gyamerah || Ibrahim Osman, Mohammad Mustapha]

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Eleven Wonders

[Emmanuel Addingston Gustav || Abu Musa Sule

Great Olympics 0-1 WAFA

[Eric Asamany]

Bechem United 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

[Charles Mensah, Prince Kwabena Adu || Agbesimah Kofi (own goal)

Dreams FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak

[Kofi Kordzi]

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Liberty Professionals

William Opoku Mensah || Tamimu Montari

AshantiGold 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

[Ibrahim Samed]

Aduana Stars 1-0 Medeama SC

[Mohammed Yahaya]

MATCHDAY STATS

9 games

21 goals

2 away wins

2 draws

5 home wins

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

