Black Stars Coach C.K Akonnor Visits Ayew Brothers In Wales

Black Stars Coach, C.K. Akonnor has started his European tour of visiting Ghanaian players by calling on Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew in Wales.

The Black Stars Coach, whose itinerary for the United Kingdom includes visiting other players in England, was fortunate to have Jordan Ayew visiting his brother in Wales so he ceased the opportunity to have discussions with both players.

The discussion centered on the coach's vision, program and the new direction for the national team.

Andre Ayew expressed delight over the meeting and said: "It is an honour for the coach to visit. He has been there before as a captain and understands the situation of wanting to do well for not only us but for all Ghanaians.

"We have had a great meeting. We have a double-header coming up and it is good that we win and secure qualification in our quest to bring back the Africa Cup."

Charles Akonnor will pay similar visits to other Ghanaian players in England, Spain, and Germany in the coming days.

He will also take the opportunity of his European tour to have a closer look at some players of Ghanaian origin.

While in England, Germany, and Spain, Coach Akonnor will also have technical discussions with coaches at Leicester City, his former club, Wolfsburg and FC Barcelona.

Akonnor's first assignment as Black Stars Coach will be a double-header AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sudan in March.

Source: ghanafa.org