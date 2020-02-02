Marseille under pressure to respond after PSG go 13 points clear with romp past Montpellier

Marseille travel to Bordeaux on Sunday night attempting to claim a victory that will keep them in nominal touch with pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain who went 13 points clear on Saturday night following a 5-0 annihilation of Montpellier.

However the omens are not propitious for Andre Villas-Boas and his men. Marseille have not won at Bordeaux for 43 years.

Anything less than three points would be a significant setback in the quest to reel in PSG who are seeking a seventh Ligue 1 title in eight years.

They boast 55 points after 22 games. PSG also have a vastly superior goal difference to Marseille.

PSG's latest fusillade came at the Parc des Princes in front of their adoring fans.

Rout

Pablo Sarabia curled home the first from 22 yards in the eighth minute for his 10th goal of the season.

Montpellier, who started the day in fourth, suffered another blow when they lost goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud 17 minutes into the encounter.

He was sent off for coming out of his penalty area and blocking the ball with his arm. His replacement, Matis Carvalho, was beaten twice more before half-time.

Kylian Mbappé added the fourth 12 minutes after the break and Layvin Kurzawa drilled in the fifth in the 65th minute.

Moments later PSG boss Thomas Tuchel substituted Mbappé. However the 21-year-old France international reacted angrily to the change.

Petulance

"It doesn't look good," admitted Tuchel. "But we are not the only club where players react like that. This team shows how professional and focused they are every day, but this gives the impression it's not always like that and I'm sad because it's not necessary.

"I explained to him why he came off and that will be that. I always make decisions for sporting reasons. This is football, not tennis, and you have to respect everyone."