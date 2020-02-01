GHPL: Asante Kotoko Trio To Miss Liberty Professionals Clash By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Asante Kotoko will be without the services of three key players Wahab Adams, Salifu Muadasiru and Augustine Okrah for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League week 7 clash against Liberty Professionals.The match will be played behind closed doors due to an existing home-match ban.Midfielder Muadasiru is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after aggravating a groin injury in last Sunday’s Super Clash.Adams, a centre back, is said to out injured after a splendid display against Hearts of Oak.Bereaved Okrah has been grant permission to attend the funeral of his late father. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
