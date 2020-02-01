GHPL: Asante Kotoko Trio To Miss Liberty Professionals Clash

Asante Kotoko will be without the services of three key players Wahab Adams, Salifu Muadasiru and Augustine Okrah for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League week 7 clash against Liberty Professionals.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to an existing home-match ban.

Midfielder Muadasiru is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after aggravating a groin injury in last Sunday’s Super Clash.

Adams, a centre back, is said to out injured after a splendid display against Hearts of Oak.

Bereaved Okrah has been grant permission to attend the funeral of his late father.