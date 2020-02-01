ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.02.2020 Football News

GHPL: Asante Kotoko Trio To Miss Liberty Professionals Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Asante Kotoko will be without the services of three key players Wahab Adams, Salifu Muadasiru and Augustine Okrah for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League week 7 clash against Liberty Professionals.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to an existing home-match ban.

Midfielder Muadasiru is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after aggravating a groin injury in last Sunday’s Super Clash.

Adams, a centre back, is said to out injured after a splendid display against Hearts of Oak.

Bereaved Okrah has been grant permission to attend the funeral of his late father.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Lagos State Bans 'Okada' Today As Riders Poised For War
12 hours ago

Some Heads Should Have Rolled By Now Over 500 Missing Excava...
13 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line