Swansea Boss Praises Andre Ayew's Work Ethics

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper has hailed Andre Ayew's professionalism and has charged the 30-year-old score close 20 goals this season.

The Ghana skipper has been sensational for the Welsh-based side.

Ayew has scored ten goals for the Swans and have already set their sight on playing Premier League football next season.

However, Cooper has single out Ayew's work ethics.

"He can make a big difference. Nobody is working harder than him to try and make that the case,” he said.

“I believe that he will continue to play well and score. I think he should be close to 20 goals if he keeps going.

“If he does that I think everybody will benefit.”