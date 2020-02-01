Yahaya Mohammed, Justice Blay And Three Other Up For GHPL Player Of The Month Award

Listen to article

Five players have been shortlisted for the Nasco Premier League Player of the month for January.

The shortlisted players are Victorien Adje Adebayor of Inter Allies, Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars, Prince Opoku Agyemang of Medeama, Justice Blay of Asante Kotoko and Zacharia Fuseini of Berekum Chelsea.

Six matches were played in the month of December and January, with these players giving out strong individual performances which helped their respective teams.

While the forwards scored freely, the midfielders provided great contributions to their teams and the defenders were rock-solid at the heart of their team's defence.

All the nominees were duly recognised with a number of Nasco man of the match awards for their brilliant displays in the month.

The winner will be announced before match week 8 of the Premier League next week.

Meanwhile, three coaches have also been nominated for the Nasco Coach of the Month award for January.

They are Berekum Chelsea's Asare Bediako, W.O. Tandoh of Aduana Stars and Samuel Boadi of Medeama.

The three coaches both guided their respective teams to four wins in six matches.

The Nasco Premier League Coach of the Month will also be announced ahead of match week 8 fixtures of the Premier League next week.

Winner of each category will receive a Nasco television set, a Nasco men's grooming set and a personalised trophy by Nasco.