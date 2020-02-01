Maxwell Konadu Implores Kotoko Management To Resolve Songne Yacouba Contract Issues

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has said Sogne Yacouba is not part of his plans until the management of the club resolves his contract issues.

The 28-year-old who has been linked to Hearts of Oak and Ashgold has not featured for the club since he informed the club he will only renew his contract when he is being paid $150,000.

The Burkinabe's contract ends in April.

However, Konadu stated that he dropped the player from the Super 2 clash due to these issues and he would be willing to keep the player away from the team until there was some clarity on the situation.

“Yacouba is a good player by all standards but when I am managing a team and we have issues to settle, we need to sort those issues out before he can play.

"We want him but we need to sit down and talk. Until then, Kotoko is a team and has to take certain decisions.

"We left him out of the Hearts match because we felt he was not mentally focused.

"Other than than, he is a good player and he a Kotoko player and we want him here but we need to talk to his agent and settle all issues before he can come back to the team.”