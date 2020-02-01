Kevin Prince Boateng Delighted With Beşiktaş Loan Move

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has expressed excitement after joining Turkish outfit Beşiktaş on loan from Italian club Fiorentina.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined the 12th club of his career after signing on loan for Turkish side Besiktas on Friday.

Besiktas is Boateng’s fourth club in two seasons, having joined Italian club Fiorentina from Sassuolo in August after he spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barcelona.

The former Ghana midfielder, 32, has also had spells in England and Germany in a senior career spanning 15 years.

He has made 15 appearances for Fiorentina this season, scoring once.

Boateng, whose list of clubs include Fiorentina. last January as a ”dream” move and played four times as the Spanish giants won La Liga.

Although born in Germany, he made 15 appearances for Ghana while his half-brother – Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng – plays for Germany