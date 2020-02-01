Done Deal: Tariq Lamptey Joins Brighton From Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey completed his transfer from English Premier League giant Chelsea FC to Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday, January 31, 2020, before the transfer window closed.

The highly-rated teenager joined the Blues at age 7 and has passed through the ranks of the academy teams to become a senior team player this season. Under manager Frank Lampard, the 19-year-old has enjoyed minutes with the first team this season and was tipped for greater things at the club.

In a shocking twist to events, Tariq Lamptey has ditched Chelsea for Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee of £4 million with an indication it is the right time for a new chapter in his career.

A club statement from Brighton and Hove Albion to confirm the signing of the player said: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea FC”.