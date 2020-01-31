I’ve No Issues With Abedi Pele - Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, James Kwesi Appiah says he holds no grudges against Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ despite the latter being handed the captaincy after it was taken off him in 1992.

28 years later, the former Ghana defender has addressed the matter, indicating that he does not have any problem against Abedi.

Prior to the Black Stars’ 1992 AFCON campaign in Senegal, Abedi Pele was named the new captain of the senior national team replacing Kwesi Appiah.

Ghana, despite the unsettled atmosphere this created in the camp, reached the final of the AFCON in 1992 held host by Senegal.

The Black Stars lost 11-10 on penalty shoot-outs to Ivory Coast after a goalless scoreline in regulation time.

Kwesi Appiah, 59, says he has no issues with his ex-colleague but added that the matter was handled poorly by the management of the team.

“I don’t blame the people of Ghana. But the management of Ghana didn’t do too well," he told Citi TV.

"They didn’t really communicate properly and that caused all the noise. I think after that people carved that mindset [that I held a grudge].

“After the World Cup, I’ve been to his house on several occasions to have a chat with. So we are fine.”