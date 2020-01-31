ModernGhanalogo

31.01.2020 Football News

GHPL: Legon Cities FC Coach Refuses To Blame Players For Karela United Defeat

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic has attributed his side’s 3-0 defeat to Karela United to lack of experience on the part of his players.

The Accra-based club suffered a 3-0 loss to Karela United on Friday at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.

A brace from striker Diawisie Taylor and Samuel Ofori ensured the Ainyanse based club snatch all three points against Legon Cities who have had a poor start to the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Goran said he lose the game because almost 80% of his players haven’t tasted the Ghana Premier League before, adding he would work hard to ensure the team starts getting good results in their subsequent games.

”Goran: “Almost 80% of the boys haven’t played in the Premier League before and so they lack experience but I don’t have any solution than to work with the lads in training and surely, the results will come.”
