GHPL: Diawise Taylor & Samuel Ofori Sink Legon Cities FC At Tarkwa

Legon Cities FC suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Karela United on Matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Akoon Community Park on Friday afternoon.

A brace from striker Diawisie Taylor and Samuel Ofori ensured the Anyinase based club clinched all three points in Tarkwa.

The hosts had a good start to the game as they tormented the defense of Legon Cities in an attempt to record an early goal. Their efforts finally paid off when striker Diawise Taylor struck on the 28th minute after his long shot beat goalkeeper Fatau Dauda to put his side in front.

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic tactical brilliance could not match that of Enos Kwame Adepa as the home side kept dominating play after Diawise’s opener.

The visitors came into the second looking forward to pulling parity but Karela looked the better side as their defenders worked very hard to ensure no ball entered their net.

Samuel Ofori however, doubled the visitors’ woes with a fine strike to give his side a 2-0 lead before the break.

Back from recess, Karela kept their composure in the game with some delightful possession, making it very difficult for Legon Cities FC to put a ball into the net.

Nonetheless, Taylor his his experience count in the game as he again struck on the 80th minute to give Karela a 3-0 lead.