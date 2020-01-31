Celtic Make Approach To Sign Christian Atsu On Loan

Celtic have made an approach to sign Newcastle winger Christian Atsu on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Ghana international is also under consideration by Championship promotion contender Nottingham Forest, while Blackburn have already been rebuffed by Newcastle.

Atsu has made 22 appearances in all competitions under Steve Bruce this season but is yet to score a goal for the team.

He joined Newcastle in a £6.2m move from Chelsea in May 2017, having spent the duration of his career at Stamford Bridge on loan at Vitesse, Everton and Malaga.

Steve Bruce teases Newcastle were close to breaking their club transfer record for a midfielder

Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose joined Newcastle on loan for the remainder of the season on Thursday, becoming their third January recruit following the signings of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.

Celtic are also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama before Friday's midnight transfer deadline.