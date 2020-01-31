Diawisie Taylor’s Brace Inspires Karela United To A 3-0 Win Over Legon Cities FC

Highly-rated forward, Diawisie Taylor has netted a brace this afternoon to inspire Karela United to a 3-0 win over Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The two struggling clubs locked horns at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park today in a Match Week 7 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season to fight for the 3 available points.

A good performance from the home team saw them take the lead after 29 minutes of play in the first half when Diawisie Taylor’s strike deflected into the back of the net.

Four minutes to end the half, Samuel Ofori registered his name on the scoresheet to give Karela United a two-goal lead to take into the break.

The team resumed the second half after recess and played with more confidence in a bid to get a third goal that would hand them insurance.

Good defensive play from Legon Cities FC, however, halted Karela United in their tracks, forcing them to wait until the 80th minute before finding the back of the net again.

Dangerman, Diawisie Taylor took advantage of a good chance and fired his effort into the back of the net. A bossy performance in the last 10 minutes ensured Karela United emerged as 3-0 winners at the end of the 90 minutes.