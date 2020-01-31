My Team Will Give Everything Against Karela To Satisfy Our Fans - Legon Cities Coach

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has assured fans of the club that his players will give their all in today’s Ghana Premier League fixture against Karela United to make them proud.

The German tactician and his team have endured a difficult start to the ongoing 2019/2020 season and only managed to earn their first win of the season a week ago when they hosted Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Now set to come up against Karela United, Legon Cities FC Coach Goran Barjaktarevic says his team will play at the top level to fight for a positive result to satisfy their supporters.

“I am repeating always because I don’t have some miracle recipe for every match. I work every match systematically with a plan and that is why I am always saying that the team will give everything on the pitch and we will try to do everything to make our fans satisfied and proud after this game”, gaffer shared.

The crucial match between Karela United and Legon Cities FC will be played at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park and will kick off at 15:00GMT.