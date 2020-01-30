Alfred Duncan Arrives In Florence To Complete Fiorentina Move [VIDEO]

Ghana international Alfred Duncan has touched down in Florence to seal ACF Fiorentina move.

The 26-year-old is joining ACF Fiorentina from US Sassuolo after a three-year stay with the club.

He will be signing a five-year deal with Fiorentina worth 15 million euros plus bonuses after passing a mandatory medical test this evening

The two clubs reached an agreement on Wednesday evening.

His deal will be announced after the medical examination in Milan by ACF Fiorentina medical team.

Duncan joined US Sassuolo from Sampdoria in summer 2016.

He has scored one goal with five assists in his 13 game outings for US Sassuolo in the ongoing Serie A season.

The enterprising midfielder was part of Ghana's squad that won against South Africa and Sao Tome in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader played last year.