ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.01.2020 Football News

La Liga: Messi Nets Brace In 500th Win As Barca Hammer Leganes

By Wires
La Liga: Messi Nets Brace In 500th Win As Barca Hammer Leganes
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Lionel Messi bagged a brace and assisted another as Barcelona eased into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 5-0 home win over Leganes.

Quique Setien came into this match having suffered defeat to Valencia on Saturday, with the new Barca manager’s methods coming under scrutiny, but this was a stronger performance from the Catalans.

It took them just four minutes to open the scoring, with Antoine Griezmann rolling a shot over the line after some neat build-up play between Messi and Nelson Semedo down the right. Clement Lenglet doubled the hosts’ advantage with a flicked header from a corner kick just before the half-hour mark.

Messi grabbed his first of the night in the second half, although there was more than a hint of good fortune in the way his shot deflected into the back of the net. Arthur also enjoyed some good luck in adding a fourth, sending the ball into the back of the net despite Ivan Cuellar first making saves from Ansu Fati and Messi.

It was 5-0 with just minutes remaining as Messi rounded the goalkeeper from an Ivan Rakitic through ball and sent a finish into the roof of the net. Barcelona now enter Friday’s draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
TOP STORIES

Trouble Brews In La Dadekotopon As MP And MCE Lock Horns
5 hours ago

Our Achievements Prove Our Policies Were Not Just Slogans – ...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line