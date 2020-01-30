GFA Confirm Match Officials For Ghana Premier League Week 7 Fixtures

Listen to article

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the selected match officials for Match Week 7 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which has been scheduled for this weekend.

The Ghanaian top-flight commenced in December last year and has gradually taken shape. The league continues this weekend with 9 exciting matches expected to be played from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Below is the list of upcoming matches for this weekend and the selected match officials assigned to the various games.

Match: Aduana Stars vs Medeama SC

Venue: Nana Agyemang Badu II Park

Referee: Charles Bulu

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

Asst 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Julian Nunoo

M/C : Awudu Djan

Match: Bechem vs Chelsea

Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park

Referee: George N. Vormawah

Asst 1: Emml Allon Tebson

Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bakai

4th Ref: Kenny Padi

M/C : Augustine Asante

Match: Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals

Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Asst 1: Alhassan Abdulai

Asst 2: Seidu Dauda

4th Ref: Mohammed Misbau

M/C : Mark Koudua

Match: Dreams Fc vs Hearts Of Oak

Venue: Theatre of Dreams - Dawu

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Asst 1: Paul Atimaka Asst

2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: Thomas Alibo

M/C : Nana Opare Akufu

Match: Elmina Sharks vs Eleven Wonders

Venue: Nduom Sports Stadium Referee: Maxwell Hansen

Asst 1: Cephas Barlow

Asst 2: Roland Addy

4th Ref: Emmanuel Eshun

M/C: Kwabena A.Sarpong

Match: Inter Allies vs King Faisal

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Martin Akudzi

Asst 1: Suleman Salau Deen

Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini

4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe

M/C : Joseph Yebour Acheampong

Match: Great Olympics vs WAFA

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Abdulai Hamid Sesay

Asst 1: Kofi Kyei Andoh

Asst 2: Frederick Danful

4th Ref: Samadji Joshua

M/C: Abaidoo Mensah

Match: Karela United vs Legon Cities FC

Venue: Akoon Park -Tarkwa

Referee: Bismark Appiah

Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye

Asst 2: Emmanuel Dei

4th Ref: Eric Owusu Prempeh

M/C: Mike Amechior

Match: Ashgold vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Venue: Len Clay Sports Stadium

Referee: Benjamin K.Sefa

Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed

Asst 2: Papala Patrick

4th Ref: Jones Akubiem

M/C : Collins Adu Yebour