By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
GFA Confirm Match Officials For Ghana Premier League Week 7 Fixtures
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the selected match officials for Match Week 7 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which has been scheduled for this weekend.
The Ghanaian top-flight commenced in December last year and has gradually taken shape. The league continues this weekend with 9 exciting matches expected to be played from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Below is the list of upcoming matches for this weekend and the selected match officials assigned to the various games.
Match: Aduana Stars vs Medeama SC
Venue: Nana Agyemang Badu II Park
Referee: Charles Bulu
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
Asst 2: Alex Osam
4th Ref: Julian Nunoo
M/C : Awudu Djan
Match: Bechem vs Chelsea
Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park
Referee: George N. Vormawah
Asst 1: Emml Allon Tebson
Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bakai
4th Ref: Kenny Padi
M/C : Augustine Asante
Match: Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals
Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Referee: Bashiru Dauda
Asst 1: Alhassan Abdulai
Asst 2: Seidu Dauda
4th Ref: Mohammed Misbau
M/C : Mark Koudua
Match: Dreams Fc vs Hearts Of Oak
Venue: Theatre of Dreams - Dawu
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Asst 1: Paul Atimaka Asst
2: Shine Ayitey
4th Ref: Thomas Alibo
M/C : Nana Opare Akufu
Match: Elmina Sharks vs Eleven Wonders
Venue: Nduom Sports Stadium Referee: Maxwell Hansen
Asst 1: Cephas Barlow
Asst 2: Roland Addy
4th Ref: Emmanuel Eshun
M/C: Kwabena A.Sarpong
Match: Inter Allies vs King Faisal
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Martin Akudzi
Asst 1: Suleman Salau Deen
Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini
4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe
M/C : Joseph Yebour Acheampong
Match: Great Olympics vs WAFA
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Abdulai Hamid Sesay
Asst 1: Kofi Kyei Andoh
Asst 2: Frederick Danful
4th Ref: Samadji Joshua
M/C: Abaidoo Mensah
Match: Karela United vs Legon Cities FC
Venue: Akoon Park -Tarkwa
Referee: Bismark Appiah
Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye
Asst 2: Emmanuel Dei
4th Ref: Eric Owusu Prempeh
M/C: Mike Amechior
Match: Ashgold vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Venue: Len Clay Sports Stadium
Referee: Benjamin K.Sefa
Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed
Asst 2: Papala Patrick
4th Ref: Jones Akubiem
M/C : Collins Adu Yebour