Abubakari Damba Wants CK Akonnor To Be Given Free Hands To Work

Abubakari Damba, a former Ghana international has called on football administrators to stay away from for the work of new Ghana coach, Charles 'CK' Akonnor.

The 45-year-old has replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal and will be assisted by David Duncan.

Akonnor has been tasked to lead Ghana to Africa Cup of Nations glory and 2022 World Cup qualification.

“CK has learnt a lot from his predecessors. Looking at the personality of CK Akonnor, he is a person with a German attitude and cannot be compromised," Damba told Happy FM.

“We need to give him the freedom to work and he will bring in the players who can help the country.

“I know he will do a broader consultation and rely on people who can help him do the job.

“I hope administrators will stay away from influencing him. The way I know him, he will not tolerate anybody who dares to influence him.”

Akonnor's first assignment is a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The World Cup qualifiers start in October.