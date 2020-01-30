Manyo Plange's Fight With John Chuwa Postponed

Listen to article

The scheduled World Boxing Organisation’s (WBO) Global super flyweight championship between Ghana’s Jessie Manyo Plange and Tanzania’s John Chuwa on January 31 has been postponed to a further date.

Manyo Plange was expected to fight on the Bukom Fist of Fury bill on January 31 at the Bukom Boxing Arena but the bout was cancelled by organisers.

According to the matchmaker of the bout, Yoofi Boham, financial constraints caused the postponement of the bout but were hoping to put things in place to ensure Manyo Plange challenge for the vacant title by close of year.

Disclosing the postponement of the bout to the Graphic Sports Online, Mr Boham explained that Chuwa’s representatives have been notified about the cancellation of the bout.

“As it stands now, Manyo Plange will not be fighting on Friday because the bout has been cancelled due to financial constraints in getting it done.

“We have informed his opponent’s camp of the postponement but we are working to ensure he challenges for the belt before the year ends,” Mr Boham said.

Meanwhile, Wasiru “Gyatabi” Mohammed would headline the Bukom Fist of Fury bill and his opponent John Amuzu is expected to land in the country by Thursday.

The fight will headline the bill on the boxing league with several juvenile, amateur and professional fights set to take place on the night.