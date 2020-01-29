ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.01.2020 Football News

Barella Stunner Sends Inter Past Fiorentina Into Semifinals

By Reuters
Barella Stunner Sends Inter Past Fiorentina Into Semifinals
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nicolo Barella's superb winner helped Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 at San Siro on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup semifinal meeting with Napoli.

Antonio Candreva put Inter in front on the brink of halftime before a Martin Caceres header drew the visitors level on the hour mark.

But a blistering strike from Barella decided the quarterfinal as the midfielder raced onto a headed clearance to rifle in a low shot on the 67th minute.

The home crowd had further reason to cheer when Christian Eriksen came off the bench to make his Inter debut, one day after signing from Tottenham Hotspur in a reported €20 million deal.

Inter, who have won the Italian Cup on seven occasions but not since 2011, will face Napoli over two legs between February and March for a place in the final, against either Juventus or AC Milan.
TOP STORIES

Court Throws Out CID's Application To Search Sammy Gyamfi’s ...
28 minutes ago

Unilever Ghana Lost GHS141 million In 2019
41 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line