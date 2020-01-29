Ticket Prices For Dreams FC v Hearts Of Oak Clash Announced

Listen to article

Ahead of the Ghana Premier League clash between Dreams FC and Accra Hearts of Oak this weekend, the tickets prices have been announced to keep fans of both clubs informed.

In the ongoing 2019/2020 season, the two teams have endured inconsistent spells that see them being separated by just 3 points on the standings of the division.

In the last five meetings between the two clubs in all competitions, there has been no draw with the Phobians recording 3 wins as against the 2 wins by the Still Believe Lads. With these stats, either side will be gunning for the 3 points when they meet on the mountains this weekend.

In a match that promises fireworks, Dreams FC who will be playing as the home team has put out the prices of tickets. Regular tickets will be sold at GH¢10 while the tickets for the VIP and the Presidential section will go for GH¢30 and GH¢50 respectively.

The highly-anticipated fixture will be playd at the Dawu Park [Theatre of Dreams] on Sunday, February 2, 2020, and will kick off at 15:00GMT.