King Faisal To Arrive In Accra Tomorrow Ahead Of Inter Allies Meeting On Friday

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal will arrive in Accra tomorrow ahead of their clash with Inter Allies on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two top-flight clubs are billed for a Match Week 7 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season which has gradually shaped up.

Now sitting 17th on the standings of the division, there is an urgent need for King Faisal to find their balance and win matches to climb out of the relegation zone.

Ahead of the matchday, the Kumasi-based side’s opponent is Inter Allies whose season has been characterized by inconsistencies.

Earlier today, King Faisal completed their final training session in Kumasi and has confirmed that they will travel to Accra tomorrow ahead of the clash with the capital-based team.

“Final Training session done. Trip to Accra tomorrow. We face Inter Allies FC on Friday night”, the statement said.

The meeting between the two clubs will kick off at 18:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, January 30, 2020.