Yahaya Mohammed Leads Race For Ghana Premier League Golden Boot

Experienced Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed is leading the race for the Ghana Premier League ‘Golden Boot’ award after match week 6 of the ongoing 2019/2020 season.

The forward started the season very strongly where he bagged a sensational brace to inspire his team to an emphatic 4-0 victory against Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

He failed to find the back of the net on Match Week 2 but subsequently bagged a brace against King Faisal on Match Week 3. A strike against Legon Cities FC a couple of weeks ago has taken Yahaya Mohammed’s tally of goals to 6.

He is now top of the top scorer's chart in the Ghana Premier League and remains a contender for the enviable award. He is, however, facing close competition from Medeama’s Prince Opoku Agyemang [5 goals] and Bechem United’s Prince Adu Kwabena [5 goals].

So far the 3 players have shown promise in the race for the top award and will hope to continue in same form for the rest of the season.

Find the top scorers chart of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season below.