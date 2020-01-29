Black Stars Need The Support Of Ghanaians To Win 2021 AFCON - George Amoako

Management Committee chairman of Black Stars, George Amoako says the team will need the support of all Ghanaians to be able to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Ghana has struggled to win the ultimate since winning it in 1982 in Libya.

The Asante Kotoko General Manager was speaking at the ‘Meet The Press’ meeting in Accra, where he stated the target set for new coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.

“We have been to the AFCON several times and the target is simple to lift the trophy and it requires the support of everybody.

"It has been set by all Ghanaian. It is the wish of every Ghanaian to see the Black Stars win the Africa Cup of Nations after a long wait.

“Winning the AFCON would be a difficult task and it would require the effort f everyone to make this work,” he said.

Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.