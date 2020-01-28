DONE DEAL: Nicholas Opoku Seals Transfer To French Ligue 1 Side Amiens SC

Modernghana Sports can report that Ghanaian international Nicholas Opoku has completed his transfer to French Ligue 1 side Amiens SC.

The club has been in talks with the handlers of the player since last week and has today wrapped up the deal. The Udinese center-back has joined Amiens SC on loan for the rest of the season with an option to make it permanent.

That will, however, depend on the club keeping hold of their top-flight status at the end of the ongoing 2019/2020 French Ligue 1 season.

It is understood that Amiens SC coughed out €500,000 to sign Nicholas Opoku and will pay €5million for his permanent signing if they decided to exercise the buy option.

The 22-year-old defender has joined the club sitting 18th on the Ligue 1 log and will be expected to help stabilize the team’s defense to help them win games and to ensure they climb out of the relegation zone.